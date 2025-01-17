ZOFF Foods adds a pinch of whimsy to whole spice world with its latest ad

New Delhi: ZOFF Foods (Zone of Fresh Food) announced the launch of a new digital ad campaign featuring fitness icon and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty.

ZOFF is attempting to create a new category of whole spices, setting new standards and redefining what it means to bring authenticity and vibrancy to every kitchen.

The ad campaign titled ‘Khadey Masale Matlab ZOFF’, showcases the unbridled richness and raw essence of whole Indian spices. The campaign features four distinct variations, that highlight the authentic flavours and vibrant traditions that ZOFF Foods brings to every home.

This collaboration with Shilpa Shetty exemplifies ZOFF’s commitment to infusing health and flavour into kitchens across India, leveraging Shilpa's influence as a role model for health, wellness, and a balanced lifestyle.

Akash Agrawal, Co-founder of ZOFF Foods, said “At ZOFF Foods, we are committed to offering our consumers the freshest, highest-quality whole spices that elevate the flavour and health of every meal. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we are excited to launch our new campaign that celebrates the joy of cooking and the importance of healthy living. Collaborating with Shilpa Shetty, who is not just a wellness advocate but the perfect embodiment of authenticity, and yoga, brings this campaign to life in the most vibrant way. Nobody better than Shilpa could bring that perfect mix of purity and vitality, making it a true blend of flavour and health. Together, we aim to inspire consumers to embrace a flavorful and healthy way of living.”

