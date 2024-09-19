Zlade goes ‘ball’istic with below-the-belt conversations

New Delhi: Zlade, a brand involved in grooming products for men, launched a rather unusual film with ‘unusual’ characters, according to the brand’s head of creative strategy, Nikhil Narayanan.

The film captures simple moments of everyday life but the video shows only the ‘below the belt’ section of the men involved in it.

From a crowded train to exercising in the gym, to getting cold at the swimming pool, to a conversation in the office room, the film evidently captures imaginary conversations between the ‘balls’ of the men involved, each urging the other to ‘get a trim’ and complimenting their looks for ‘date night’ and ‘interview.’

Narayanan shared the film on his LinkedIn page, thanking his team and netizens filled it with compliments, thoroughly enjoying the film and its creative approach.

Regis Arockiaraj, head of art at Zlade, summarised the film aptly by saying, “What if balls could talk?”

The film is produced by Team Little Black Ants, headed by Joseph Kurian.