Zivame unveils 'The Museum of Boobs'

New Delhi: Zivame has launched a new campaign, ‘The Museum of Boobs’, spotlighting the importance of knowing your unique breast profile to find the right fit.

More than just a matter of band and cup size, this campaign highlights the diversity of breast profiles among Indian women, emphasising that true fit goes beyond traditional measurements.

For too long, the intimate wear industry has simplified Fit to the narrow equation of size alone. The Museum of Boobs campaign challenges this view, urging women to recognise and understand their unique breast profiles as an essential step in achieving their perfect fit. With this campaign, Zivame redefines what it means to feel truly comfortable and supported in intimate wear—empowering every woman to discover her right fit, one that’s as unique as she is.

The campaign features a short film that highlights the uniqueness of every breast profile using relatable metaphors like everyday objects—from mushrooms to umbrellas. It humorously addresses the one-shape-fits-all approach of conventional bra-makers while spotlighting Zivame’s expertise in designing bras that cater to every breast shape & size. The campaign celebrates Zivame’s commitment to creating bras that go beyond size charts to truly enable women to find their perfect fit.

Khatija Lokhandwala, Head- Brand Marketing at Zivame, said, "At Zivame, our mission is to empower every Indian woman to discover her perfect fit. We’ve perfected the art of designing bras for all unique shapes and sizes, and the Museum of Boobs campaign brings this expertise to life, celebrating the diversity of breast profiles and showcasing that the Right Fit is about more than just a number."

The Museum of Boobs campaign is rooted in Zivame’s decade-long expertise in understanding the unique needs of Indian women. By prioritising research and innovation, Zivame has set a new standard in intimatewear, redefining what it means to find the perfect fit. This campaign not only underscores Zivame’s commitment to challenging outdated norms but also empowers women by educating them on the true meaning of the right fit.

The film:

Credits:

Creative Director: Shikha Gupta

Production House: Footloose Films

Director: Indrasish Mukherjee