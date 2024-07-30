Zero Gravity Communications captures home decor dreams for Simero Ceramics

Delhi: Zero Gravity Communications, an independent full-service agency, recently launched a meticulously crafted brand awareness ad video campaign for Simero Ceramics. This campaign aims to highlight Simero Ceramics' its range of tile products and designs tailored to individual tastes in today's market.

The campaign is currently live on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The ad videos aim to emphasise Simero Ceramics' helping consumers realise their home décor dreams by showcasing designs, colours, textures, global influences, and various tile sizes.

An architect, as a stakeholder, plays a role in bringing these consumer ideas to life. The architect guides clients to Simero Ceramics’ Experience Centre, where they can use tools like the visualiser to see their final design.

The film uses the tagline "See it with Simero.”

Vishal Adroja, CMD for Simero Ceramics commented on the campaign, saying, “Zero Gravity has brilliantly and precisely captured our value proposition, helping us reach modern consumers. Amidst the clutter of brands, we aim to highlight the precision of our service and products to architects and potential customers.”

Khushboo Sharma, Founder of Zero Gravity Communications, said, “Leveraging consumer insights about the gap between needs and available products from various organized and unorganized players in the Indian tile market, we crafted a video ad campaign to elevate brand awareness for Simero Ceramics. Highlighting their extensive product portfolio tailored to individual preferences was an engaging project.”