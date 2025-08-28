Zepto, Shaadi.com and Bold Care billboards tell a love story with a twist

New Delhi: Bold Care, Zepto, and Shaadi.com have collaborated on a sequential out-of-home (OOH) campaign at Noida Sector 52 Metro Station, using humour and cultural references to spark conversations around relationships and intimacy.

The installation features three billboards placed side by side, each carrying a short message. Zepto opens with “tum, mai aur do cup chai – sukoon wala pyaar.” Shaadi.com follows with “tum aur mai – forever wala pyaar.” Bold Care concludes with “bas mai – pleasure wala pyaar.” Together, the sequence moves from companionship to commitment and then to intimacy.

Rajat Jadhav, Co-Founder and CEO of Bold Care, said, “At Bold Care, we’ve always believed humor is the best way to start conversations about intimacy and wellness. Working with Zepto and Shaadi.com helped us take a new, playful approach to how people see relationships. It’s fun, relatable, and keeps the conversation around sexual health going in a positive way.”