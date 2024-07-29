Zee5’s #AbHarMardKhatreMain and Swiggy spread 'Kakuda' fever nationwide

Delhi: Zee5 unveiled #AbHarMardKhatreMain campaign following the launch of recent original horror comedy film “Kakuda.”

As a part of the campaign, Zee5 partnered with Swiggy through map integration within the app’s post order delivery tracking screen. Within the tracking screen, Kakuda is following the delivery partner, blending delivery with entertainment.

Zee5 #AbHarMardKhatreMein campaign kicked off on social media with people starting to spot warning notes across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, advising men to open their doors every Tuesday at 7:15 pm to avoid making Kakuda angry. Reels were then created by influencers. The campaign also saw metros making announcements, warning men to beware of opening doors for Kakuda at 7:15 pm, further spreading awareness about Kakuda's wrath.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, Zee5 India stated, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our #AbHarMardKhatreMain campaign. The initiative was designed to raise awareness and generate buzz about 'Kakuda' in a fun and engaging way. Through this, our aim was not only to highlight the film's unique storyline but also showcase Zee5's commitment to delivering compelling content and experiences that resonate with our audience.”

‘Kakuda’, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saqib Saleem, is a movie, recently premiered on Zee5 platform. It is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. The film revolves around a peculiar ritual that demands the opening of the smaller door of each house every Tuesday at 7:15PM sharp. Failure to comply with this rule invites the wrath of Kakuda, who punishes the man of the house.