Zee TV and Jackie Shroff encourage audiences to select Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s contestants

New Delhi: Zee TV has roped in Jackie Shroff to front its latest campaign titled ‘Sahi Jagah Judge Karo’ for the upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

At the heart of this campaign is the idea of encouraging audiences to direct their natural judgmental tendencies towards something positive. The campaign invites everyone to help select the contestants from over 50 audition videos posted on the show's official Instagram page.

The campaign features a series of videos with Shroff. In the first video, he is seen confronting two aunties gossiping about a mismatched couple in a restaurant. He surprises them by joining them at their table and encouraging them to put their judging instincts to better use by selecting contestants on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s Instagram page.

In another video, Shroff is seen brushing off unsolicited singing critiques from his neighbours, guiding the audience to focus their judging skills on the audition videos posted online instead.

Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, said, "The idea behind ‘Sahi Jagah Judge Karo’ initiative is to heighten audience involvement and empower them to become an integral part of the show right from the auditions phase of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. As we present India’s longest running singing reality show in an all-new avatar and with new mentors and fresh voices, this is our way of including and engaging with our audiences from the get-go. Jackie Shroff’s bindaas attitude and earthy sense of humour set the perfect tone for this fun campaign, ensuring that viewers will enjoy this unique and interactive experience.”