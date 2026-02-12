YiPPee! campaign spotlights unfiltered food moments with Jasprit Bumrah

New Delhi: ITC’s Sunfeast YiPPee! has released a new campaign featuring cricketer Jasprit Bumrah to promote its Magic Masala noodles variant. The film presents Bumrah in an off-field setting, depicting a more relaxed and playful side of the player.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign shows Bumrah eating a bowl of YiPPee! noodles while engaging in informal, unguarded moments. The narrative centres on the idea of enjoying food without self-consciousness, framed through the line ‘Eat Like No One Is Watching’.

Jasprit Bumrah said, “What I loved about this film is how real it feels. I got to be myself off-field, there’s no act just enjoying my favourite YiPPee! noodles the way I want to.”

Suresh Chand, Vice President & Head of Marketing, Snacks, Noodles & Pasta, Foods Business, ITC, said, “YiPPee! has always believed that food should be fun and full of flavour. In this campaign, there were no rules, Bumrah was spontaneous and truly revealed the fun-loving foodie he is which none of us have seen. He brought to life the joy of eating where taste takes over and nothing else matters.”

The film draws on everyday eating experiences, with visuals of slurping and casual dining used to underline the message that food is meant to be enjoyed freely rather than styled for presentation.

A spokesperson from Ogilvy added, “The idea was simple, capture Bumrah being completely unfiltered while enjoying YiPPee! Magic Masala. No rules, no styling, just the honest joy of eating food you love.”

Watch the campaign film: