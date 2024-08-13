YesMadam onboards Shraddha Kapoor as ambassador

Delhi: YesMadam, the Bootstrapped startup has onboarded Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador.

Kapoor has become the face of its latest campaign, “Har Expert, Salon Expert Nhi Hota.”

The campaign video features Kapoor in a humorous situation, highlighting the importance of choosing the right salon expert.

Commenting on the association, Mayank Arya, the Co-founder and CEO of YesMadam, said, “Partnering with Shraddha Kapoor is a game-changer for YesMadam. Her aura and the perfect blend of elegance and approachability perfectly and seamlessly align with our brand values. Through our ‘Har Expert, Salon Expert Nahi Hota’ campaign, we aim to showcase how YesMadam brings truly professional and reliable salon services to every home. This collaboration will significantly boost our mission to revolutionize the at-home beauty experience across India.”

Akanksha Vishnoi, Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, added, “Collaborating with Shraddha Kapoor is a strategic move for YesMadam. Her influence will help us connect with a broader audience and strengthen our commitment to accessible, high-quality beauty services. We are also dedicated to empowering our service partners across various locations, providing them with financial stability and growth opportunities, which in turn creates a positive impact on society, and this collaboration will surely support us in actualizing the dreams of our wonderful service partners.”