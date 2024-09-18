Yash adorns Macroman’s athleisure line

New Delhi: Macroman, a lifestyle brand has teamed up with the Indian film actor Yash for the launch of their new Macroman Athleisure collection. The collaboration debuted on September 13.

The campaign video features the actor in the Macroman Athleisure line.

Commenting on the collaboration, Vikash Agarwal, Director, Rupa and Company, said, “We are thrilled to have Yash for this campaign as part of our new athleisure collection. His immense popularity and larger-than-life persona, perfectly embody the spirit of our brand and its philosophy of ‘Live Like a Macroman.’ We truly believe this collaboration will inspire a new generation of fashion-forward individuals to lead a healthy and active lifestyle.”