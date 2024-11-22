Yardley London relaunches its Talcum Powder range with actor Kalyani Priyadarshan

New Delhi: Yardley London, the 254-year-old fragrance and personal care brand, relaunched its Perfumed Beauty Talc range.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, known for her grace in South Indian cinema, is the new face of Yardley’s Talc range.

In the latest TVC, Kalyani exemplifies the idea of stepping up, showing how the talc enhances her confidence and daily routine.

The TVC opens with Kalyani chatting with her friend about a beauty contest as she applies Yardley Talc, highlighting its 97% naturally derived ingredients for a natural glow and long-lasting fragrance. Walking confidently through the venue, she draws admiring glances. A junior manager mistakes her for a contestant, but Kalyani smiles and clarifies she’s just there to watch. Impressed by her poise and beauty, the scene reflects how Yardley helps women step up and showcase their best selves with confidence.

The refreshed Yardley London Beauty Talc range features 8 fragrant variants, including English Lavender, English Rose, Morning Dew, Royal Red Roses, and Imperial Jasmine.

Manish Vyas, Senior Vice President and Business Head of Yardley India and Thailand said, "Yardley is undergoing a global relaunch with new packaging and improved product performance. In India, we’ve started with talcum powders, soaps, and handwash, with deodorants and perfumes to follow. We remain committed to delivering world-class products, honouring our 254-year legacy while helping today’s women step up as their best selves. With 97% naturally derived ingredients, premium packaging, and a wide range, we’re confident consumers will embrace the new Yardley offerings."

The film: