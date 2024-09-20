Yamaha unveils ‘The Call of The Blue’ to rally new motorcycle riders

Delhi: Carrying forward the momentum of the previous versions of ‘The Call of The Blue’, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) launched the version 4 of its flagship brand campaign.

The campaign slogan - ‘Hear the Call Now’ is a progression of the previous one - ‘Have You Heard the Call?’ and targeted towards reaching out to new motorcycle riders who are coming of age, adding to their aspirations for Yamaha products.

Speaking on the occassion, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “At Yamaha, we are extremely proud of extending the joy of motorcycling to Indian consumers through our impeccable product portfolio and immersive ownership experience over the years. We are streamlining our strategies to the unique needs of the youth of today. By introducing the 4th edition of ‘The Call of The Blue’ brand campiagn, we are reinforcing our brand values by inspriring young afficionados to awaken the rider within them. We are confident that this new version will be a success and will help in strengthening our position in this dynamic market, while also differentiating us from others.”

Yamaha has also launched a new film to announce the latest campaign. In the film young kids are seen captivated by a film in the theatre, showcasing Yamaha’s two-wheeler models, including global favourites. As they step out, they are thrilled to find these models right in front of them on the road. Taking it a notch up, the film also features a new “The Call of The Blue” anthem, tailored to resonate with the musical preferences of today’s youth.