Wondrlab uses "The Youngest Magician" to capture furniture innovations

Delhi: Wondrlab has launched a new campaign for Hettich, aimed at showcasing how the brand's furniture fittings solutions and built-in appliances can bring a touch of magic into everyday homes.

Wondrlab, with the help of an 8-year-old magician, aims to infuse a sense of wonder and enchantment into the campaign narrative.

Speaking about the campaign, Jiteen Aggarwal, CMO of Hettich India and SAARC, said, "This campaign brings to life the transformative power of Hettich's innovative fitting solutions and appliances, turning ordinary moments into magical experiences within living spaces. With its stylish imagery and dynamic execution, the campaign aims to elevate the brand's aspirational appeal and showcase its commitment to enhancing lifestyles."

Commenting on the creative approach, Amit Akali, CCO of Wondrlab Network, said, "Furniture fittings are often unnoticed heroes in our daily lives. We wanted to highlight how Hettich's products subtly yet significantly enhance everyday experiences, filling life with a sense of magic. Using a magician allowed us to vividly demonstrate the functional elegance and transformative impact of Hettich's solutions. We pushed the idea forward with the youngest magician, leveraging the playfulness of an 8-year-old boy. The products aided him in his performance and clearly showed what Hettich brings to homes – magic."

https://youtu.be/pe9ICMILwX0