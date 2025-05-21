Wondrlab India, DermiCool unveil fully AI-generated ad film

New Delhi: In a major leap toward tech-driven brand storytelling, Wondrlab India has launched a fully AI-generated digital advertisement for Emami’s flagship summer brand, DermiCool. The new campaign follows the legacy of the popular ‘Garmi ki Pakad’ campaign, this time using generative AI to reshape how brands engage with younger, digitally native audiences.

Developed in collaboration with AI-led creative partners The TopScout and Crushed Studios, the campaign film features a futuristic, video game-inspired storyline where “DermiCool Warriors” battle monstrous representations of ghamoriya (prickly heat). The stylised battlefield imagery symbolises the product’s powerful cooling action and contemporary appeal.

Kaushik Vedula, AVP-Marketing, DermiCool at Emami India, said the initiative is part of the brand’s effort to evolve with its consumer base. “DermiCool enjoys the love of its consumers owing to it consistently delivering cooling relief from heat and associated problems like prickly heat. In our efforts to win the new generation consumers we realized that we needed to adopt modern storytelling formats while retaining the legacy we are proud of,” he said.

He added, “DermiCool Warriors, our digital film, is an effort in that direction. It embraces future-facing technologies in brand communication while staying true to the brand’s core emotional legacy and promise. The campaign highlights the strategic use of AI as a cost-effective alternative to high-budget filmmaking, while being a more agile and efficient approach to creative development.”

The project showcases Wondrlab’s continued commitment to blending marketing and technology in bold new ways. Amit Akali, Co-founder and CCO of Wondrlab, called it a rare opportunity. “Very rarely does a client present a brief that lets us push creative and technological boundaries. We had the concept in place, but bringing AI into the mix supercharged the execution and gave the film an entirely new visual identity.”

Gauri Gokarn, Content Lead at Wondrlab, emphasised the innovation journey behind the scenes. “While AI is still in its early days in advertising, this project has shown us just how powerful the technology can be when used thoughtfully. It wasn’t just about creating content—it was a collaborative learning journey that opened up new creative avenues.”

The AI-generated film is now live across major digital platforms.

The film: