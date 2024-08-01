Wondrlab & Bharat Matrimony portray international-level challenges during weddings

Delhi: Matrimony.com has launched its 'Wedding Games' campaign. This initiative intertwines the excitement of the games (or rather sports) with the anticipation of the upcoming wedding season.

The campaign features two films that aim to portray the international-level' challenges faced by singles during the wedding season. These films showcase protagonists deftly dodging intrusive questions about their marriage plans from eager relatives.

Arjun Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer at Matrimony.com, shared his insights on the campaign and the company's unique approach and said, "Matchmaking is not just a simplistic game of pairing based on superficial criteria. It's not about finding a partner; it's about finding the right partner who aligns with your unique essence. This campaign humorously highlights the pressures singles face, while showcasing how Bharat Matrimony offers a more thoughtful, personalized experience."

Bhavesh Kosambia and Rahul Chandwani, Content Leads at Wondrlab, the creative minds behind the campaign, explained, “We landed a strong insight – during the wedding season, a lot of the prospects who are of marriageable age, attend weddings of their friends and family. They are often questioned about their wedding plans, and these prospects try and dodge such questions. The campaign is a set of two films where we see such protagonists try and avoid pestering guests, albeit dramatized for entertainment as though they were athletes. Bharat Matrimony comes in as the perfect place to find the answers to these questions as they can log on to find their perfect life partners.”