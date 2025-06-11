Wipro’s Brahmins rolls out new brand look inspired by Kerala’s culinary heritage

New Delhi: Kerala-based food brand Brahmins has introduced a refreshed visual identity, drawing inspiration from the traditional golden-bordered kasavu design, commonly associated with Kerala’s cultural heritage. The move forms part of a broader effort by Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting to strengthen the brand’s visibility and connect with a wider consumer base.

The updated packaging and visual elements aim to introduce a consistent design across product categories, with an emphasis on shelf visibility and brand recall at retail points. The TVCs, conceptualised by Maitri Advertising Works, are released under the tagline, “The taste that has won the heart of Malayalis, is now wearing a Kasavu.” The films focus on the emotional connection between food and cultural identity.

The rebranding includes two new television commercials (TVCs) focusing on the brand’s sambar powder and puttu powder, both positioned as central products in Brahmins' portfolio. According to the company, the spice range is made with 100% authentic ingredients and follows clean-label guidelines, without the use of oleoresins, preservatives, or fillers.

Commenting on the development, Anil Chugh, President of Wipro Foods, said, “For decades, Brahmins has been synonymous with trust, authenticity, and the genuine taste of Kerala. This relaunch honours that cherished heritage, introducing a refreshed brand identity that reaffirms our commitment to delivering wholesome, delicious products made from fresh natural ingredients, using clean and mindful farming methods. With this new identity, we aim to bring the rich flavours of Kerala to a wider audience, both in India and globally.”

Watch the campaign films: