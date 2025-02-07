Wieden+Kennedy India conceptualises film for Zoya ‘Reborn’ collection

New Delhi: Zoya, from the House of Tata, unveiled Reborn, a multimedia campaign film, created in collaboration with Wieden+Kennedy India.

Directed by Laurence Dunmore, known for his luxury storytelling and work with Johnny Depp, with Wieden+Kennedy India as the agency, led by Yogesh Rijhwani, ECD, the film portrays the essence of a woman fully alive in her own narrative.

In conjunction with the launch of Reborn, Zoya introduced its new logo, marking a fresh chapter in the brand's storied legacy.

The film Reborn captures the essence of a woman’s journey to finding her feminine self. It celebrates the profound moment when a woman fully comes into her own, embracing her true essence. This journey of awakening is the heart of the film, where she is reborn—not just for the world, but for herself.

At the core of this story is Zoya’s commitment to creating timeless, meaningful pieces of wearable art.

“Our journey together was a creative collaboration to find and craft the essence of Zoya as a brand and lifestyle, embracing the idea of a woman seeking a reconnection with her inner creativity and the dreams and passions that inspire her rebirth." says, Laurence Dunmore, the master filmmaker.

"Unlike other solitaires, the Zoya solitaire isn't an outward marker, added Yogesh Rijhwani, ECD at W+K India. “That insight shaped our creative journey. It's about a woman coming alive as she finds her true, inner self."

“At Zoya, we understand that a solitaire is far more than a symbol—it is a personal treasure, a reflection of the Zoya woman’s journey. Like her, the unmatched brilliance of our solitaires truly shines with each piece designed to capture her essence. Crafted with exceptional artistry, the Eterna CutTM Zoya solitaire radiates captivating fire and scintillation, reflecting her soul, a reminder of her inner brilliance.” — Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Jewellery Division, Titan.