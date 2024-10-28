Ecom Express “Doesn’t know how to make cliché diwali ads”

New Delhi: Ecom Express, an Indian B2C e-commerce logistics platform, has launched a campaign, “Hume cliché Diwali ad banana nahi aata - Lekin Diwali ki delivery on time karna aata hain!”

The campaign's narrative kicks off with a scenario where a young man informs his mother he will not make it home for Diwali when an Ecom Express delivery partner bursts onto the scene, delivering a punchline that aims to highlight the brand’s core competency: “Hume cliché Diwali ad banana nahi aata. Lekin Diwali ki delivery on time karna aata hain!”

Ecom Express’s Diwali campaign will unfold in three parts over the course of a week, each building upon the previous one while seeking to emphasise Ecom Express’s dedication to timely service during the festive rush.

Pallavi Tyagi, CMO of Ecom Express, shared, “This year, our Diwali ad campaign embraces the theme of Home Coming, emphasising the importance of family, friends, and togetherness during this festival that holds a special place in everyone’s heart. We’re excited to convey this message in a creative and unconventional way. The festive season is particularly crucial; as our customers enter their busiest period, it becomes our busiest time as well, inspiring our commitment to delivering timely and exceptional service. Through this ad, we hope to reinforce our connection with customers, highlighting our role as a supportive partner during this busy festive season.”

The campaign film: