Urvashi Rautela declares herself mathematical trailblazer

New Delhi: KFC India has launched its latest campaign for the Epic Savers meal offer with a quirky video featuring actor and model Urvashi Rautela. Rautela appears in a mock interview where she makes a series of over-the-top declarations, blending humour, exaggeration, and fast food.

In the video, she declares herself a mathematical trailblazer, stating, “After Shri Pythagoras Ji, I am the first Indian to contribute to maths.” The comment leaves the fictional interviewer visibly shocked, setting the tone for a satirical take on personal finance and indulgence.

The campaign positions the Epic Savers deal, 9 pieces of chicken (7 Boneless Chicken Strips and 2 Hot and Crispy pieces) for Rs 299, as a way to “earn money” by saving it. “Money saved = money earned!” says Rautela in the clip, before revealing that this is her “most coveted secret” to managing finances.

Presented in the style of a spoof finance interview, the ad also includes tongue-in-cheek claims such as, “Warren Buffet’s team thinks she can be the next Finance Minister” and that a “Urvashi Bank” is opening in her honour. The food is shown being delivered on set by her assistant, with her signature Labubu dolls joining in.

The campaign is currently active across KFC’s digital channels and is valid for dine-in only across 1,300+ outlets in India.



Watch the campaign films: