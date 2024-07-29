WhatsApp releases ode to people living away from home

Delhi: WhatsApp launched a privacy campaign aimed to focus on the importance of secure communication. The campaign aims to show how WhatsApp creates a safe space for people living away from home, to have their most private conversations with their loved ones while building a new community and adjusting to a new life, underscoring WhatsApp’s commitment to user-privacy through built-in layers of privacy and security features added over the years.

Conceptualised by BBDO India and directed by Indian film director, Shimit Amin, the ad film follows the journey of a young man who moves to a new city to pursue his passion for becoming a professional chef.

Capturing some moments of him adapting to a new culture, learning a new language, and finding his feet in a new work environment, the campaign shows how WhatsApp provides him a safe space to be his most authentic and confident self, even in his most vulnerable moments.

The film educates users on privacy features like Block and Report, Two-step verification and Meta Verified.

Vyom Prashant, Director, Consumer Marketing at Meta, said, “Over the years we have added layers of security and protection with innovative features that empower users to have their most private conversations on WhatsApp, including talking to businesses they choose to. We’re proud to introduce this campaign that shows the vital role that private and secure messaging plays in people's lives and how WhatsApp can be a safe space for people to say more and be more, especially when they’re living away from their home and loved ones.”

Amin said, “Interpreting and representing the true meaning of privacy that WhatsApp offers is both a challenge and a great opportunity. For this campaign, WhatsApp wanted to capture the essence of people feeling safe and empowered to have private conversations when they’re away from home and their loved ones. Our protagonist, Ikbir's story is one that will resonate with the millions of Indians who leave their homes and families in search of better opportunities, looking to do more with their lives but need the privacy to be vulnerable and connect with their loved ones, no matter how far away from home they are.”

Commenting on the campaign, Josy Paul, Chair and Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India, said, “As a champion of privacy, WhatsApp believes in creating a safe space that allows us to be more. The film demonstrates how WhatsApp’s privacy features provide the much-needed intimacy and protection during the most private moments. The story of young Ikbir, who moves to a new city to achieve his dreams, is a story of vulnerability and strength. It is as much his story, as it is everyone’s story. It shows us that physical distance does not mean emotional distance. With WhatsApp, we can share intimate moments privately and be our most real selves with the ones who matter.

As part of the campaign, WhatsApp is also releasing a series of product films to drive user awareness on safety tools and features that equip people with the necessary safeguards to help protect them from online scams and frauds.