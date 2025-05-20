WhatsApp launches biggest privacy push yet with Aamir Khan voiceover in India

New Delhi: WhatsApp has launched a new global campaign titled "Not Even WhatsApp", aiming to reinforce the platform’s commitment to user privacy. With over 3 billion monthly users, the campaign is designed to highlight that no one, not even WhatsApp, can access the personal messages shared on its platform.

The campaign begins with a 60-second TV spot directed by Achowe of Chalk and Cheese Films. Shot in Delhi across locations like the Yamuna riverbanks and Chandni Chowk, the ad offers a visual metaphor from WhatsApp’s point of view, emphasising that even common, everyday conversations remain private due to end-to-end encryption.

End-to-end encryption, which is central to WhatsApp’s security model, ensures that messages and calls remain between the sender and recipient. According to WhatsApp, not even the company can read or listen to this communication.

The ad includes voiceovers by public figures in different regions, including actor Aamir Khan for the Hindi and English versions in India. The broader campaign is set to roll out over several months across India, the US, UK, Brazil, and Mexico, using TV, digital media, outdoor ads, and the WhatsApp platform itself. In India, the campaign will cover 16 states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

The campaign also draws attention to WhatsApp’s recent privacy-related feature updates. One of them is "Advanced Chat Privacy", aimed at limiting content sharing beyond the app, particularly in sensitive conversations. Another feature, Privacy Checkup, offers users a guided way to review and adjust their security settings.

Vivian Odior, Head of WhatsApp Marketing, said, "WhatsApp is the next best thing to an in-person conversation. This campaign brings to life our privacy promise that no one, not even WhatsApp can see or hear your personal messages in the most emotional and relatable way – all centered in the everyday moments we are all so familiar with.”

The campaign marks one of WhatsApp’s most extensive global marketing efforts focused on privacy.

Watch the campaign film:



