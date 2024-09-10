WeWork India draws parallels with everyday office life

New Delhi: WeWork India has launched a campaign to capture what people think WeWork India is about versus what it actually is about.

Your Office, Your Way is a myth-busting campaign created by Fundamental, that encompasses all that WeWork offers by drawing parallels with everyday office life. Instances, characters, and practices that anyone who has ever had a job will identify with.

Speaking about this perception-altering shift in the brand’s strategy, Debosmita Majumder, Chief Marketing Officer, WeWork India, said, “For a long time, WeWork India has been seen as startup-centric, but our clientele has fast evolved to become enterprise-led . However, market awareness of this shift has been limited, and we aim to change that with this brand campaign. As the needs of corporate India have evolved, enterprises and Fortune 500 companies are now seeking flexible real estate solutions that meet the unique demands of today’s workforce. WeWork India is equipped to provide productive workspaces, exceptional services, and scalable solutions for all office-goers across cities in India.”

Speaking about the campaign further Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder and CCO, Fundamental, added, “Sometimes you just have to tell it like it is. Given the sharpness of the problem we identified, the solution wrote itself. Our target audience spans interns to head honchos and everyone in between. Anyone who has spent any time at all in a professional environment understands all too well the tropes we’ve leaned into with this campaign. So while there are many things about office life they all know to be true, there are some truths they are oblivious to. Like how much sense it makes to take up office space at WeWork India.”