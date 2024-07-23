Welspun uses OOH and CGI to highlight its QuikDry towels

Delhi: Welspun recently launched two marketing campaigns. These campaigns - one using out-of-home (OOH) advertising and the other utilising CGI technology –were created with the purpose to highlight the features of Welspun’s offering, the QuikDry Towels.

Welspun launched a OOH campaign promoting QuikDry Towels. This campaign is placed in pilgrim and tourist locations, including Varanasi, Rishikesh, Amritsar, Goa, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh. The aim is to reach contemporary travellers who will benefit from the quick-drying, easy-to-pack towels.

“We at Welspun are committed to addressing consumer needs through innovation. Our QuikDry Towel, crafted with advanced Welspun technology, ensures that travellers stay fresh and comfortable,” said Dipali Goenka, MD and CEO at Welspun Living. “This campaign underscores our dedication to delivering products that significantly improve our customers' experiences.”

The month-long campaign features advertisements on billboards, unipoles, and station boards.

Simultaneously, Welspun also launched a CGI advertising campaign during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. This campaign features a storyline set in a rain-soaked cricket stadium, aimed at showcasing the QuikDry Towel’s quick-drying technology.

The CGI-driven ad depicts groundsmen using the QuikDry Towel to dry the pitch quickly during a downpour, aimed at emphasising the product’s absorption and drying capabilities with the tagline, ‘Jaldi Sukhe, Jaldi Sukhaye.’

“We are pleased that this dynamic CGI campaign of our QuikDry Towel was well accepted by the cricket fans of India, said Goenka. “Cricket as a sport is sensitive with respect to weather uncertainties, which governs the play. The idea showcased in the campaign is that our unique product enables players and audience, alike, to stay comfortable and dry, irrespective of any weather conditions. Through this campaign we not only exhibited the uniqueness of our QuikDry Towel but also emphasised on our commitment to offer innovative home textile products.”

The CGI campaign was launched across various sports news portals.