Welspun and Akshay Kumar repurpose his movies in style

Delhi: Welspun has launched a campaign featuring its brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar.

Spanning across television commercials (TVCs), social media reels and posts, out-of-home (OOH) advertising, and cinema, etc. these narrative aims to tap into the meme culture, featuring Kumar’s scenes from his movies with a humorous twist.

This campaign repurposes scenes to highlight Welspun's offerings, Wonder-full Bedsheet, 2-in-1 Reversible Bedsheet, QuikDry Towel, Welspun Anti-bacterial Towel, etc.

Pradnya Popade - Head of Marketing at Welspun Global Brands, said, “At Welspun, we believe a home should be as fun as it is functional, and what better way to spotlight our innovative, solution-driven products than with Akshay Kumar’s unmatched entertainment flair? This campaign highlights Welspun’s diverse offerings while blending comfort, practicality, and humor to make every home a perfect retreat.”

Yash Kulshresth, Chief Creative Officer at ^ atom network, said, “Memes" is the unofficial language of India, and Akshay has made significant contributions to this language over the years. We have created a unique blend by combining product attributes with popular Akshay memes to give Bharat something new to laugh about and remember. From conceptualization to execution, Ravi and the team have endeavored to stay as close as possible to the world of memes without compromising the products.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_sMHUMW8HtQ

Credits:

Client: Welspun Brands

Welspun Brands Team: Pradnya Popade, Kunal Udeshi, Ranjit Kakade

Creative and Social media Agency: ^ atom network

Creative Team: Yash Kulshresth, Ravikrishna S, Rahul Gaate, Shayoni Mitra, Yash Ghone, Tanuja Tatke

Account Management: Abheek Chatterji, Shristi Jha, Deepisha Patil, Deeksha Jha

PR Agency: Frangipani Communications - Rishi Basu