Wellbeing Nutrition urges people to #ShowTheirTongue

Delhi: Wellbeing Nutrition is set to revolutionise the way people approach health with their new campaign, "Show Your Tongue to Health Problems!"

This initiative features Wellbeing Nutrition's "Melts," dissolvable strips. The campaign urges Indians to #ShowTheirTongue as a sign of victory over health issues, fostering a new consumer behaviour - "Tongue Out, Melts In, Wellbeing For The Win!"

"The Indian nutraceutical market is a billion-dollar opportunity in India and with the rising awareness amongst consumers, the idea with this campaign is to generate a consumer behaviour/ ritual. One that integrates taking charge of your wellbeing seamlessly into your daily life,” said Saurabh Kapoor, Co-founder of Wellbeing Nutrition. “ At Wellbeing Nutrition, we strive to be consumers' lifelong partner in the pursuit of their holistic health with artfully curated and scientifically backed products. As an extension of the brand’s personality, This campaign will help us connect with a wider audience and emphasise the importance of innovative nutraceutical solutions that make taking charge of your health enjoyable."

Wellbeing Nutrition has roped in Sanya Malhotra, Pratibha Ranta, Rohan Shah and Jibraan Khan to create the ritual- "Tongue Out, Melts In, Wellbeing For The Win!" for melts on social media.