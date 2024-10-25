Wellbeing Nutrition announces Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu as face of their latest campaign

New Delhi: Wellbeing Nutrition has announced the inclusion of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu for their latest campaign promoting the brand's protein products range. Known for their balanced lifestyles and commitment to fitness, Soha and Kunal embody the brand’s philosophy.

The couple will be the face of the campaign promoting their Sports & Performance range- SuperFood plant protein, Multis for Him and Her, Triple Strength Omega and Magnesium.

Saurabh Kapoor, Co-Founder of Wellbeing Nutrition, said, “Growing the Sports & Performance category has been a key focus for us, and we have seen incredible success with our protein and magnesium centric products, as they have displayed proven efficacy with our consumers, and people are slowly realising the importance of including micro-nutrients in their daily lives. In today’s fast-paced world, it’s becoming harder to meet nutritional needs through diet alone, which is where supplements play a crucial role in optimising health and well-being. Soha and Kunal, who lead active lifestyles, are the perfect fit for our campaign, and their voices will allow us to amplify our message and inspire people to make wellness a daily priority.”

Kunal said, “Staying fit and healthy while balancing personal and professional responsibilities can be challenging, but Wellbeing Nutrition makes it easy with their clean and effective products.”

Soha said, "I've always believed in a holistic approach to wellness, combining fitness with mindful nutrition. Wellbeing Nutrition’s commitment to clean, effective products aligns perfectly with my own values, making it a natural fit into my lifestyle.”

The campaign film: