WD-40 showcases solutions to common household problems in 6 seconds

Delhi: WD-40 released a campaign on the idea of showcasing its uses through everyday situations.

The campaign aims to take over consumer searches for common household fixing problems on YouTube through a series of pre-rolls.

The campaign highlights the problem, offers a solution, and demonstrates its application — all within 6 seconds.

Abhijit Avasthi (Founder, Sideways) said, “People remember good storytelling, whether it’s a 60 seconder or a rocking 6 seconder. With this campaign our aim was to highlight WD40’s functionality, but do it in an interesting way.”

Rahul Sinha- CBO, MNT and Organised Retail at Pidilite Industries, said, “The brilliance of telling a story in six seconds and to put a twist at the end is both fun-to-watch and reinforces the product USP.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKkZcYus1nQ

Agency - Sideways

Leadership Team

Abhijit Avasthi, Sonali Sehgal

Creative Lead

Sameer Sojwal and Nilay Moonje

Creative Team

Prashant Sinha, Vaibhav Patil, Anish Das, Kshipra Dubey, Deepika Narvekar

Account Management

Nandita Das, Neal Kalianiwala, Purusharth Desai, Jay Vaidya

Strategy:

Mohammed Zahid Hussain, Nija Nair

Production House: Thick as Thieves

Directors: Ayaan Ahmad & Shreyas GT

Producer: Krutika Mody

DoP: Jani Mohd