WD-40 showcases solutions to common household problems in 6 seconds

Delhi: WD-40 released a campaign on the idea of showcasing its uses through everyday situations.
The campaign aims to take over consumer searches for common household fixing problems on YouTube through a series of pre-rolls.
The campaign highlights the problem, offers a solution, and demonstrates its application — all within 6 seconds.
Abhijit Avasthi (Founder, Sideways) said, “People remember good storytelling, whether it’s a 60 seconder or a rocking 6 seconder. With this campaign our aim was to highlight WD40’s functionality, but do it in an interesting way.”
Rahul Sinha- CBO, MNT and Organised Retail at Pidilite Industries, said, “The brilliance of telling a story in six seconds and to put a twist at the end is both fun-to-watch and reinforces the product USP.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKkZcYus1nQ
Agency - Sideways
Leadership Team
Abhijit Avasthi, Sonali Sehgal
Creative Lead
Sameer Sojwal and Nilay Moonje
Creative Team
Prashant Sinha, Vaibhav Patil, Anish Das, Kshipra Dubey, Deepika Narvekar
Account Management
Nandita Das, Neal Kalianiwala, Purusharth Desai, Jay Vaidya
Strategy:
Mohammed Zahid Hussain, Nija Nair
Production House: Thick as Thieves
Directors: Ayaan Ahmad & Shreyas GT
Producer: Krutika Mody
DoP: Jani Mohd