Wakefit's latest campaign mocks Deepinder Goyal's Chief of Staff job listing

New Delhi: Wakefit, the D2C mattress and sleep solutions brand, has launched a new campaign that humorously targets Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's recent controversial job listing for a Chief of Staff.

Deepinder Goyal sparked a significant online debate by announcing a role that required candidates to pay a hefty Rs 20 lakh fee to join Zomato, with no salary for the first year. This unconventional approach was intended to filter out candidates who weren't truly committed to learning and growth over financial gain. However, it drew criticism from many who viewed it as elitist and exclusionary, although Goyal later clarified that the fee was merely a screening tool and wouldn't be enforced

Seizing the moment, Wakefit crafted its marketing campaign directly referencing Goyal's job offer. The campaign not only plays on the idea of making thoughtful decisions but also subtly promotes Wakefit's ethos of prioritising rest and comfort.

In its latest campaign, #Gaddagiri, Wakefit.co delves into how sleep deprivation, not personality, often triggers irrational behaviour. The campaign launched with a brand film that humorously explores how a sleep-starved mind can hijack even the most sensible people, causing them to act in ways they otherwise wouldn’t.

#Gaddagiri presents this insight with relatable scenarios, pop-culture references, and a lighthearted tone, urging audiences to see poor sleep as the true antagonist. The first film in the series showcases a fictional “leaked” interview between a high-profile CEO and an enthusiastic job candidate.

As the story unfolds, the CEO—clearly deprived of sleep—starts making bizarre comments, turning a regular interview into a comedic disaster. The tagline, “Lafda tab hota hai, jab tum barabar nahi sota,” captures the heart of the campaign: people aren’t the problem; sleeplessness is.

Kunal Dubey, CMO, Wakefit.co, said, “At Wakefit.co, we believe that poor decisions don’t stem from bad intentions but from an exhausted mind. Sleep deprivation often transforms rational individuals into their worst selves, impacting relationships, careers, and even society at large. Through #Gaddagiri, we’ve used humor to unpack this serious issue and show how quality sleep can prevent such outcomes. Our mission is simple: to help people sleep better so they can live better—and make decisions they won’t regret.”