VT Markets showcases how ‘trading can be easy’

Delhi: VT Markets announced the launch of its first-ever video ad campaign in South Asia. Titled “Trading can be easy,” the ad features the benefits of the Sydney-based broker set against local scenes and will be available on all online platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Hotstar.

The launch marks the first of many efforts by the broker this year to penetrate the South Asian financial market. The multi-asset brokerage aims to see increased localisation catered to the South Asian market as part of this initiative.

“Our global presence notwithstanding, our regulation by the ASIC, FSC, and FSCA has imbued us with a good understanding of what it means to protect clients and to foster credibility,” said Qusai Zeod, Business Development of VT Markets MENA, “We believe that South Asian markets are at this point underserved by current financial platforms that lack the regulatory rigor to protect the interests of their clients.”

Filmed in different parts of India, the television ad illustrates the ease of trading with VT Markets, depicting characters making trades while going about their day—ordering a chai tea, getting a haircut, or when haggling at the marketplace. Through humor, the ad aims to explore how trading, when made simple, can positively impact everyday lives.