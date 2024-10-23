VRB Consumer Products releases campaign for launch of WokTok’s cup noodles by Veeba

New Delhi: VRB Consumer Products has announced its entry into the cup noodles category with the launch of WokTok by Veeba. The launch of the product line was spearheaded by a TV campaign with its tagline, “Chinese, Par Apne Style Se!” that celebrates how global cuisines are blended with India’s culinary flair.

The campaign film shows scenarios where characters of Chinese origin take on quintessential Indian quirks—whether it's shadow bowling in cricket, doing the famous nagin dance at a wedding, or tilting a scooter before kick-starting it. All these scenarios aim to reinforce its tagline.

The campaign will unfold through a 360-degree approach, headlined by the TVC, and further amplified across digital platforms, social media, and in-store branding.

WokTok's cup noodles cater to Indian taste preferences, offering five different flavours: chowmein, masala, manchurian, Kung Pao, and spicy Korean. In addition to cup noodles, the brand is also launching a range of dipping and culinary sauces, all made with no added MSG.

Niyati Kochhar, VP Marketing, VRB Consumer Products, said, “Creating WokTok has been a labour of love—one that celebrates how we, as Indians, embrace and adapt anything by adding our signature twist. Our campaign, ‘Chinese, Apne Style Se,’ captures this beautifully. From food to culture, we have always made things our own, and WokTok is no different. With this launch, we’re speaking to a new generation—the WokTok generation—who values authenticity but also seeks personalisation. They crave bold flavours that resonate with their unique palate, and WokTok offers just that, combining the best of both worlds in a way that’s distinctly theirs.”

Enormous Brands managing partner and CCO, Ashish Khazanchi, said, “WokTok, the latest brand in the instant noodles segment, is set to revolutionise the market with its new line of products: “Chinese but apne style se.” Rooted in the essence of India’s love for bold, diverse flavours, WokTok combines the richness of traditional Chinese cuisine with bold Indian takes. The campaign captures the evolving Indian psyche that craves global experiences but with a familiar, comforting Indianness. WokTok’s bold, exciting flavours and packaging are designed to resonate with India’s youth, offering a quick, delicious, and distinctly Indian spin on the beloved Chinese noodles. It’s not just noodles, it’s Chinese – but our own way.”

The campaign film: