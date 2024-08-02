Voltas Beko addresses stubborn monsoon laundry problems

New Delhi: Voltbek Home Appliances, a JV between AC Brand, Voltas and Europe’s free-standing consumer durables player, Arçelik, has launched a campaign that captures everyday monsoon struggles. The ‘No More Ziddi Monsoons’ campaign features three digital video commercials (DVCs) that aims to highlight advanced features of Voltas Beko’s washing machines like Hygiene+, Steam Wash, and Monsoon Dry.

These DVCs feature scenarios and how the Voltas Beko washing machines help to tackle common laundry challenges.

The first video in the series focuses on the Hygiene+ feature. The video portrays a playful banter between a homeowner and her house help highlighting the stubborn germs that are tackled by the Hygiene+ technology.

The second video highlights the SteamWash feature, which uses steam for better cleaning and less creasing. The storyline follows a scenario of a woman negotiating with a taxi driver in the rain, bringing to life the stains that can be as unyielding as the rainy weather.

The third and final video introduces the Monsoon Dry feature, which uses air power to dry clothes in under 30 minutes. These ad films capture a moment between a couple during a virtual meeting, highlighting the shared challenges of drying clothes indoors during the monsoon.

While these 3 films establish the context of #NoMoreZiddiMonsoons, the company is taking this campaign ahead in the form of a contest where 5 winners get to win a Voltas Beko washing machine..

Speaking on the campaign, Prasenjit Basu, Head of Marketing, Voltas Beko, said, “At Voltas Beko, we understand the everyday challenges our customers face, especially during the monsoon season. Our goal is to provide practical solutions that make life easier and more convenient while bringing warmth and joy into their homes. By pairing everyday ‘ziddi’ situations with the innovative features of our washing machines, we wanted to illustrate that while one cannot control every stubborn aspect of life, they can certainly take charge of their laundry.”

He added, “We wanted to create a warm, humorous connection with our audience, resonating with their daily experiences and turning the routine task of laundry into a pleasant and stress-free experience.”