Volkswagen rolls out Golf GTI campaign featuring Jasprit Bumrah

New Delhi: Volkswagen India has partnered with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as part of a new campaign for the Golf GTI.

Described by the company as a collaboration that reflects “precision, control and consistency”, the campaign seeks to align Bumrah’s on-field persona with the brand identity of the Golf GTI.

The campaign film shows Bumrah arriving at a match venue in the Golf GTI, intercut with scenes of his calm focus and precise bowling. Without any dialogue, the ad draws visual parallels between the cricketer’s composed, measured energy and the car’s performance and control.

Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said ,“This collaboration goes beyond performance; it’s a statement of intent that aligns with our motorsport DNA. We have crafted a narrative that is rooted in substance, one that reflects character, builds trust, and resonates deeply with our audience. We are excited to join hands with Jasprit Bumrah, a cricketing legend who has redefined fast-paced, precision bowling. The power-packed duo of Jasprit and the Golf GTI will certainly enthral our customers.”

Commenting on the association, Bumrah said, “I’ve always believed that true performance doesn’t need to be loud – it just needs to be consistent. Partnering with Volkswagen and the Golf GTI felt like a natural fit. It’s a brand I long admired for its precision and presence, and I’m proud to be associated with something that stands for performance par excellence.”

Watch the campaign film: