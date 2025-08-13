Viswanathan Anand features in Jupiter Money’s Edge+ rewards campaign

New Delhi: Jupiter Money has launched a campaign titled “The Rewards Grandmaster” for its Edge+ CSB Bank RuPay Credit Card, featuring five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand. The campaign presents Anand in a playful scenario where his strategic expertise is outmatched by the benefits of the credit card, including instant cashback, clear rewards, and transparent terms.

Talking about the campaign, Adityan Kayalakal, Head of Marketing at Jupiter Money, said, “In a market full of similar-sounding financial products, clarity is a real differentiator. With Edge+, we’ve stripped away the complexity to make rewards instant, transparent, and genuinely useful. Having Viswanathan Anand, India’s first chess Grandmaster, who is the antagonist in the film, yet be the face of India’s first simplified credit card, reinforces the idea that in today’s world, the smartest strategy is often the simplest one.”

The campaign was conceptualised by Black White Grey, with Vishal Sagar as writer and director, and produced by Pintu Mishra and Vijay Kummar Singh under Colonial Films. Music was composed by Anand Bajpai, with Ratna Dhanda handling costume styling, Varnika Singh as casting director, and AmonkeyMan as director of photography.

The campaign is live across digital platforms, with the main film available on YouTube. It continues Jupiter Money’s approach to clarity and creativity, following previous initiatives like Let’s Talk Money and the Roast Your Card campaign.

The post-production was managed by Core Communications, with editing by Arvin Maben. Celebrity involvement included Viswanathan Anand, alongside cast members Neha Julka and Rohan.



Watch the campaign films: