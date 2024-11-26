Vi’s ‘Be Someone’s We’ campaign celebrates addition of 100 towers every hour

New Delhi: Vi announced a milestone as part of its latest ‘Be Someone’s We’ campaign: the completion of its ambitious goal of ‘100 towers every hour’ as part of its ongoing network expansion across India.

Post the successful FPO earlier this year, the company has been expanding its network, rolling out new infrastructure, and has achieved a milestone of adding 100 towers every hour.

With this Vi’s ‘Be Someone’s We’ campaign, which emphasises the importance of fostering connections and coming together in support of others, takes on a new meaning by extending it to Being Someone’s We from wherever you may be. Enabled by the addition of 100 towers every hour, the new campaign films highlight Vi’s commitment to delivering robust, high-speed connectivity for all, from anywhere.

At the core of the campaign are two relatable stories (TVCs) with the new messaging. Each film juxtaposes urban and remote settings, demonstrating Vi’s expanded network strength across varied and even challenging terrains. With scenes set in locations where network access is commonly unreliable, like hilly regions or even underground metros, the campaign underscores Vi’s commitment to delivering seamless connectivity and enabling shared experiences, regardless of geographical barriers.

Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi, said “’Be Someone’s We’ reminds everyone about the power of connections. Adding 100 towers every hour is a testament to our commitment to bringing robust connectivity to ensure that people remain connected and come together for their loved ones in little ways that go a long way.”

Rohit Dubey, ECD, Ogilvy, said “Crafting ‘Be Someone’s ‘We’, From Wherever You May Be’ was a creative tightrope walk, balancing appeals to both heart and mind. The promise of 100 Towers Every Hour had to be subtly woven into the brand’s philosophy, guiding each choice we made. This heartfelt moment, set in one of the most challenging areas for a telecom network, reflects Vi’s commitment to connectivity. We hope this effort enhances the consumer's network experience and makes a meaningful difference.”

The campaign has gone live with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning November 22, reaching people through various mediums, including TV, digital etc.

The TVC: