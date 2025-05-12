Virat Kohli’s test retirement: A look at his journey as brand ambassador and entrepreneur

New Delhi: Virat Kohli, one of India’s most prominent cricketers, announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the England series, marking the end of a significant chapter in Indian cricket. Off the field, Kohli developed a visible presence in the brand and endorsement space, often noted for his selective approach to partnerships.

Widely regarded as a youth icon, Kohli took a firm stand on the kinds of products he chose to endorse. He famously ended his long-standing association with Pepsi, a brand he had endorsed since 2011, citing his commitment to health and personal integrity. He also distanced himself from fairness creams, expressing discomfort with promoting products tied to outdated and discriminatory beauty standards. Kohli consistently maintained that he would only support brands he personally used and believed in, a stance that set him apart in the celebrity endorsement landscape.

At the peak of his commercial career, Kohli endorsed a wide range of brands across fashion, fitness, sports, and fintech. He lent his name to global and domestic players like Puma, Hero MotoCorp, and Myntra. He was also an active investor and entrepreneur, backing ventures such as One8 and Wrogn. Together, these associations reflected not just his popularity but a carefully curated personal brand built on authenticity, discipline, and a forward-looking mindset.

Puma, a deal Kohli later walked away from

In 2017, Virat Kohli signed a major endorsement deal with Puma, reportedly worth Rs 110 crore over eight years. The partnership included the launch of One8, a sportswear line that matched Kohli’s fitness-focused image and helped Puma grow in the Indian market.

In 2025, Kohli reportedly turned down an extension offer worth Rs 300 crore. Instead, he chose to invest in Agilitas, a new sportswear company started by Puma India’s former head.

Myntra: Fashion with a personal touch

Virat Kohli's association with Myntra extended beyond standard brand endorsement. As the face of the fashion e-commerce platform’s campaigns, Kohli promoted both global labels and his own fashion brand, Wrogn. The ads featured his distinct, youthful style and conveyed themes of authenticity, which resonated strongly with millennial and Gen Z audiences.

Wrogn: Redefining youth fashion

Wrogn, co-founded by Virat Kohli, was designed to reflect contemporary youth culture through bold designs and messaging. The brand positioned itself as an advocate for individuality, frequently addressing themes such as breaking societal norms and encouraging authenticity. Its campaigns often mirrored Kohli's own career choices and values, portraying confidence and a non-conformist attitude.

Hero MotoCorp, messaging progress through mobility

Virat Kohli partnered with Hero MotoCorp during a period when the company was targeting young, aspirational audiences in India. The campaigns typically featured him navigating real-world scenarios that highlighted self-reliance, personal growth, and the power of consistent effort. These ads aligned with broader social narratives of mobility and ambition, with Kohli serving as a symbol of determination in the face of everyday challenges.

Boost, endurance as a core value in youth sports

Virat Kohli’s association with Boost spanned several years, during which the campaigns consistently focused on themes of physical endurance, consistent training, and the development of young talent. Many of the ads portrayed Kohli in mentoring roles or intense practice sessions, reflecting broader efforts to promote structured fitness and discipline among aspiring athletes in India.

Audi India, aligning performance with sporting precision

Virat Kohli's association with Audi India connected his public image with qualities such as precision and control, often mirrored in the brand’s visual themes. The campaigns reflected a mutual emphasis on high standards, drawing parallels between automotive engineering and the technical excellence demanded in professional sport.

Tissot reinforcing discipline through time management

Kohli’s collaboration with Swiss watchmaker Tissot was shaped around the values of time management and personal discipline. The campaigns portrayed him as a symbol of focus and consistency, qualities he is widely recognised for in his cricketing career.

Manyavar, celebrating new traditions

Virat Kohli, alongside Anushka Sharma, became the face of Manyavar’s wedding campaigns, which reimagined traditional marriage vows for a modern generation. These ads, including the memorable “Naye Rishte Naye Vaade” series, showcased the couple in relatable wedding scenarios, emphasizing evolving relationships and mutual respect. The campaigns resonated widely, reflecting changing social norms around marriage in India146.

Too Yumm, promoting healthy snacking

Kohli’s association with Too Yumm was a natural fit given his reputation for fitness. In these ads, he is seen enjoying snacks guilt-free, addressing the common perception that tasty snacks can’t be healthy. The campaign’s tagline, “Eat lot, fikar not,” underscored the brand’s positioning as a healthier alternative, with Kohli embodying the message of balance between enjoyment and well-being.

MRF, a partnership spanning a decade

In 2015, MRF Tyres signed Virat Kohli as a brand ambassador on a three-year deal reportedly worth ₹8 crore per year. The partnership, focused on bat sponsorship, placed MRF’s logo on Kohli’s bat during a highly successful phase of his international career.

In 2017, the company renewed the deal with a significant long-term commitment, reportedly investing ₹100 crore for eight years, raising Kohli’s annual fee to ₹12.5 crore. The collaboration became one of the longest and most high-value athlete-brand associations in Indian cricket, following MRF’s earlier partnerships with players like Sachin Tendulkar.

Blue Star, “garmi ki chhutti” campaign

Blue Star, a leading air conditioning brand, has featured Virat Kohli as the central figure in its “Garmi Ki Chhutti” campaign since 2019. The campaign uses humor and action, with Kohli depicted outsmarting various personifications of extreme heat, to reinforce Blue Star’s image as a reliable cooling solution. Kohli’s involvement has been credited with expanding the brand’s appeal beyond premium markets, reaching first-time buyers in smaller cities and rural areas.

Philips, promoting male grooming

Virat Kohli has been associated with Philips, particularly for its male grooming products. As the face of Philips trimmers and shavers, Kohli’s campaigns have focused on themes of self-expression and confidence through personal grooming. His presence in these ads aligns with the growing trend of male grooming in India and leverages his influence among young consumers.

Himalaya Men, “Looking good…and loving it” campaign

In 2019, Himalaya signed Kohli as the brand ambassador for its men’s face care range, alongside Rishabh Pant. The campaign, “Looking Good…And Loving It,” featured Kohli and Pant in a musical commercial, aiming to normalize male grooming and promote confidence among young men. The association was part of Himalaya’s strategy to tap into the rapidly growing male grooming segment in India.

Vivo India, appealing to the youth

In 2021, Vivo India, a major smartphone manufacturer, signed Virat Kohli as a brand ambassador to promote their upcoming V-series smartphones. This partnership encompassed a range of marketing activities, including TV campaigns, outdoor advertising, social media engagement, and events. Kohli joined Aamir Khan and Sara Ali Khan as a brand ambassador for Vivo. The collaboration aimed to leverage Kohli's popularity to connect with younger consumers in India. However, in July 2022, Vivo Mobiles temporarily paused airing ads featuring Kohli due to ongoing government scrutiny of the brand.