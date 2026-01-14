New Delhi: Duroflex has released a film featuring cricketer Virat Kohli that centres on the role of sleep and recovery during his campaign in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The film references Kohli’s recovery practices across the tournament, during which India played matches in multiple cities over a tightly packed schedule.

In the film, Kohli reflects on how maintaining a consistent recovery routine supported him through the tournament. He says, “It’s public knowledge now, during the whole 2023 World Cup in India, Duroflex was kind enough to organise the mattress for me at every place we went to, and that really helped me enhance my recovery and performance.”

Kohli’s World Cup campaign included a century against Bangladesh in Pune and a semi-final innings against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, contributing to his record-breaking run tally during the tournament. The film links these performances to the importance of structured rest and recovery alongside on-field preparation.

According to the film, Kohli used a Duropedic mattress during the World Cup, which was arranged at match locations as the team travelled between venues. The mattress range is described as featuring five-zone support designed to assist spinal alignment, pressure distribution and back support, helping maintain sleep continuity despite frequent travel.