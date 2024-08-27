Virat Kohli exclaims ‘That’s it!’ over easy two-wheeler claim submissions with Go Digit

Delhi: Go Digit General Insurance (Digit Insurance) unveiled the second ad with its brand ambassador Virat Kohli for its latest brand campaign “That’s it!”

The campaign, through motor claims scenario, focuses on how "doubt" that people feel when it comes to the insurance claims submission process turns into "delight" when they experience Digit Insurance's process of filing a claim.

The Digit Insurance ad opens with Virat Kohli, seen in the avatar of an uncle (chachu) along with the young bhatiji (niece) facing a challenge—their bike is vandalised by a mischievous monkey. The once pristine two-wheeler scooter now has a severely damaged seat and has multiple scratches on the vehicle. The duo, anticipating a long and tedious insurance claim submission process, exchange worried glances and decided to call Digit Insurance Customer Happiness team to file their claim.

Their concerns, however, are quickly dismissed when they contact Digit Insurance’s customer happiness team. A friendly customer service representative assures them that the claims submission process is remarkably simple, requiring them to simply upload a video of the damage. This unexpected ease transforms the initial doubt and anxiety into surprise and delight, as Kohli and his niece exclaim, "That's It!" in unison with the customer representative replying “That’s Digit!”.

Commenting on the ad campaign, Tanya Marwah, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Digit Insurance, said, “Two-wheeler insurance buying is usually an uninvolved choice wherein a lot of thought typically doesn’t go into the kind of insurer you pick. Nervousness or delight is felt when the time comes to file a claim. The aim of this ad campaign was to showcase how fast and delightful the claims experience is even when it comes to small-ticket claims of two-wheelers. Claims is the ultimate moment of truth for any insurer and Digit’s focus is always focused on customer delight when they experience our claims servicing.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42kESGg0O-I

Campaign Insights:

Company: Digit Insurance

Brand Ambassador: Virat Kohli

Segment: Bike Insurance

Creative Content Studio: Supari Studios

Production House: Supari Studios (Part of Kulfi Collective)

Film Director: Akshat Gupt

In-house Conceptualisation: Tanya Marwah, Huda Merchant