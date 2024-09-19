Virat Kohli and Wrogn demand respect for women

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Wrogn launched their new campaign, ‘Love is Respect.’

The campaign celebrates smaller but significant changes, where men are increasingly showing respect and treating women with the equality they deserve.

Anjana Reddy, Founder, Wrogn, said, “This initiative does two things very eloquently. Not only does it celebrate those who have already gone through this behavioral change, but spreads awareness about how partners ought to be with each other. As a woman, I put respect a few notches above love. If you genuinely love someone, you simply can’t be disrespectful to her. Love has to walk hand in hand, alongside respect.”

Kohli described ‘Love is Respect’ as one of most ‘gratifying’ campaigns he has worked on. Kohli added, “For ten years, Wrogn and I have done many interesting campaigns together but this one is certainly the most important of all. The behavioral shift that we’re seeing in our society is just the beginning of a much-needed change. More and more people need to realize that relationships flourish when love and respect walk hand in hand. You can’t be disrespecting your partner one minute and then shower her with love the next. You can’t hurt a person and then expect love in return. This is a very fundamental truth about any relationship.”

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Prashanth Aluru, CEO and Co founder, TMRW House of Brands, said, “It is not every day that you get to co-create such an impactful, poignant narrative. This campaign is truly special! Our partnership with Wrogn started earlier this year & we have been working on the BIG IDEAS to unlock the next level of the brand’s blitz scaling journey. To see our first campaign together shape up so well, is truly rewarding. All I can say is that Wrogn 2.0 is just getting started.”

The ‘Love is Respect’ initiative is created by Fisheye Creative Solutions from Bangalore who has been with the brand since its inception in 2014.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8p0QiFbrzU