VIDA’s new campaign pits Anil Kapoor against Ranbir Kapoor in a generational showdown

New Delhi: VIDA, powered by Hero MotoCorp, has launched a new campaign teasing the forthcoming release of its electric scooter, the VIDA VX2. The creative spotlights a familiar generational divide, this time, centred around the evolving choice between conventional petrol-powered scooters and electric alternatives.

Featuring actors Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, the campaign uses light-hearted banter to explore themes of reliability, nostalgia and technological progress. Set within a family setting, the film portrays the contrasting perspectives of two generations, Anil Kapoor represents traditional dependability, while Ranbir Kapoor advocates for forward-looking innovation.

The campaign was created by Creativeland Asia, which focused more on culture than technical details.

"You don’t build desire by talking specs. You build it by stirring culture. And when two generations collide, something new is born. This campaign is that moment," said a spokesperson from the agency.

The teaser film marks the beginning of the lead-up to the official launch of the VIDA VX2, scheduled for July 1, 2025. Two more teaser videos are expected to be released ahead of the launch.

Watch the campaign film: