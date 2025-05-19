VIDA’s latest campaign powers up the case for everyday EV charging

New Delhi: VIDA, powered by Hero, has launched a new television and digital campaign titled ‘Charging Simple Hai’, aimed at showcasing the practicality of its removable battery technology. Released during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the campaign focused on making electric mobility more accessible.

At the centre of the campaign was the idea that “Every plug point is a VIDA charging point.” The VIDA electric scooter features removable batteries that can be charged using a standard 5-ampere plug socket commonly found in Indian households. Instead of moving the entire scooter, users can simply remove the battery and charge it at their convenience.

The TV commercial uses a slice-of-life setup, where a group of friends discuss challenges related to electric vehicle charging. The protagonist removes the VIDA V2’s battery and plugs it into a wall socket, illustrating the ease of the process. The message reinforces the tagline: “Impossible nahi, simple hai.”

The campaign is being promoted across multiple platforms including television (with placements during IPL matches), YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X, and VIDA’s owned channels.

Through this campaign, VIDA aims to address everyday concerns around EV charging and offer a practical view of ownership.



Watch the campaign film: