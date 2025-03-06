Vicky Kaushal collaborates with Appy Fizz as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Parle Agro has announced actor Vicky Kaushal as the brand ambassador for Appy Fizz.

Along with this partnership, Parle Agro has also launched a new campaign, ‘The One, The Only.’

The new The One, The Only campaign is conceptualised by &Walsh. The film is set in a casino and combines music and dance choreography.

The campaign has been launched across TV, digital and social media, with an out-of-home rollout set to follow.

Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro, said, "Appy Fizz isn’t just another drink, it’s a one-of-a-kind experience. With its signature taste and fizz, it embodies confidence, individuality, and an aspirational spirit that connects with today’s generation. As we continue to evolve our brand narrative, Vicky Kaushal’s authenticity and energy add a dynamic new edge to our journey. With ‘The One, The Only,’ we’re celebrating what makes Appy Fizz distinct while reinforcing its place as the drink of choice for those who love to stand out and make an impression.”

Kaushal added, “Appy Fizz has always been a brand with a bold and stylish personality. It’s been part of so many memories from my college days, especially those Rs 10 bottles that were a go-to with my friends. I’ve admired the brand for its originality, and I’m thrilled to now be a part of its journey. This campaign is all about owning your uniqueness, and that’s something I deeply connect with."

Appy Fizz, in the carbonated soft drink (CSD) category, commands over 90% market share and has 2 million+ outlets nationwide (sources: secondary research and market intelligence).

Vicky Kaushal has joined Parle Agro’s brand ambassador lineup, along with Alia Bhatt for Frooti and Varun Dhawan for Smoodh.

Watch the campaign here: