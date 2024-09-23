Viacom18 rallies ‘The Neighbour’s Plea’ for India vs Bangladesh test series

Delhi: Viacom18 unveiled its new campaign film for the ongoing two-Test match series against Bangladesh.

Titled, ‘The Neighbour’s Plea,’ the film builds on the success that Bangladesh saw on their tour to Pakistan.

Viacom18’s film takes off from the point where Pakistan is reeling from the after-effects of the loss and now backs India in a bid to see them defeat Bangladesh and avenge them.

Shot in ‘talking heads’ style, the film sees different Pakistani fans, Pakistani cricketers, students, club cricketers, etc. pleading India to win for the on-going series and pledge their support.