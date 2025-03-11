Veer Pahariya romances KFC Boneless to impress Farah Khan in new collab video

New Delhi: In a collab, Farah Khan and Veer Pahariya joined forces to enjoy KFC’s products.

Farah & Veer dropped a video on IG, which begins with the latter dramatically convincing Farah: “Ma’am, mujhe apki movie me role chahiye, aur uske liye mai kuch bhi kar sakta hu.”

But in true Farah Khan style, she doesn’t let him off easily. Instead, she throws a challenge at him—to romance the EPIC KFC Boneless…kyuki “Heroine ke saath toh koi bhi romance kar le, asli challenge toh ye hai boss – KFC Boneless ke saath kar ke dikha!”

The video then takes a hilarious turn when Veer tries to impress Farah with dialogues like “Ek CHICKEN POPCORN ki kimat tum kya jaano, Farah ma’am?”

Farah jumps in to show the OG way to romance the KFC Boneless..with the easiest ritual of PICK, POP, DIP, STRIP.

But that’s not it..the real twist is when Farah was so lost in enjoying the KFC Boneless amidst the ritual.. that she couldn’t resist saying, “Ye to itna acha hai ki mai ek taang pe ise kha sakti hu”.

The video closes with Farah and Veer breaking into his signature dance step.

You can watch Farah & Veer’s EPIC collab here: