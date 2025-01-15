Veeba takes an emotional turn in latest campaign 'Mehnat Ka Phal Veeba Hota Hai'

New Delhi: Veeba has launched a campaign "Mehnat Ka Phal Veeba Hota Hai", capturing how food becomes our ultimate reward for life's daily achievements, whether it's acing a day at school, crushing a workout, or managing a hectic day at work.

Created by Enormous, the campaign features three films that mirror real-life moments of triumph. Each story showcases how Indians across ages and backgrounds instinctively turn to food to celebrate their wins, big and small. The campaign weaves together these narratives while positioning Veeba as an integral part of these celebratory moments.

“Food has always been more than just functional in Indian culture—it’s emotion, celebration, and reward all rolled into one,” said Viraj Bahl, Founder and Managing Director of Veeba. “With ‘Mehnat Ka Phal Veeba Hota Hai,’ we’re celebrating a deeply ingrained part of our culture—the joy of rewarding ourselves and our loved ones with good food after a day of hard work. These moments of celebration are universal, and we are grateful, at Veeba, to be a small part of them through the meals people share.”

Sindhu Sharma, National Creative Director (North) at Enormous Brands, said, “We are super excited to share our latest campaign for Veeba. It’s all about celebrating the joy of good food after all the hard work we put in. Haven’t we all felt that crushing disappointment when you come home, hungry and tired, only to find the food’s a total letdown? Absolute mood killer, right? That’s where the thought behind ‘mehnat ka phal Veeba hota hai’ came from. After all the effort you put into your day, good food isn’t just a want—it’s what you truly deserve. And with Veeba, it’s exactly what you get!”

The campaign marks a milestone in Veeba's brand journey, showcasing an evolution from their previous campaigns. While 'Aaj Kya Khaoge' (2018) focused on product variety and 'Your Food Your Rules' (2023) celebrated culinary creativity, this new campaign elevates the narrative to a more emotional plane, connecting with audiences at a deeper, more personal level.

What sets this campaign apart is its universal appeal. It speaks to the student burning the midnight oil, the homemaker juggling countless responsibilities, the professional pushing through deadlines, and the fitness enthusiast going the extra mile. Through these relatable scenarios, Veeba positions itself as more than just a food brand, it becomes a partner in celebrating life's everyday victories.

The integrated campaign will reach audiences through a strategic mix of television, digital platforms, and social media channels. Additionally, on-ground activations are planned to create meaningful interactions with consumers, bringing the campaign's message closer to their daily lives.

The films: