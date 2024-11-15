Vasant Masala features Anil and Sanjay Kapoor together in an ad for the first time

New Delhi: Vasant Masala announced Anil Kapoor as their brand ambassador with the new positioning: ‘Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha’.

Through the new positioning, Vasant Masala aims to resonate with its audience by showcasing the beauty of familial bonds. To embody this heartfelt narrative, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor are appearing together on screen for the first time in a TVC.

Their relationship perfectly illustrates Vasant Masala's message: love is not just a feeling; it’s an experience that brings us closer.

“Crafting communication that bridges the gap between business and creativity has always been our goal. By selecting Anil Kapoor, alongside his real-life brother Sanjay, we elevate our storytelling and connect deeply with our audience, ensuring that the brand resonates meaningfully,” said Ravikant Banka, Founder, Eggfirst.

Chandrakant Bhandari, Managing Director of Vasant Masala, said, “For decades, delivering purity to Indian households has been the cornerstone of Vasant Masala. With 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha,' we are not only enriching this foundation but also strengthening the bond that goes beyond taste to touch the heart. Anil Kapoor’s association perfectly blends tradition, modernity, and universal appeal, resonating across generations. This campaign celebrates our legacy while reaching a wider audience, bringing Vasant Masala into more homes and fueling our growth for years to come.”

Anil Kapoor said, “I am thrilled to be part of this new chapter in Vasant Masala’s journey. This brand is known for its uncompromising quality and I have complete faith in its commitment to delivering the best. This story is about more than just promoting a product; it’s a celebration of love, family, and the bonds we hold dear. What's more, this is the first time I am sharing the screen with my brother Sanjay, which makes this even more exciting for me. I can’t wait to see how this heartfelt campaign connects with people.”

The TVC: