Varun Dhawan and Avinash Sable celebrate 9 years of Fast&Up

Delhi: Fast&Up celebrated its 9th anniversary with the launch of a new campaign, "Life Feels Good with Fast&Up” featuring actor Varun Dhawan and athlete Avinash Sable as brand ambassadors.

The brand is also set to offer a flat 50% OFF on their website on September 12, 2024 along with freebies.

Varun Khanna, Co-Founder of Fast&Up, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "As we celebrate our 9th anniversary, we aim to make India Active. Our 'Life Feels Good with Fast&Up' campaign reaffirms our commitment to improving lives while giving back to society. We are immensely grateful for the support of our customers and are excited to mark this milestone with initiatives that embody our core values."

Sable said, “I’m proud to be a brand ambassador for Fast&Up. The commitment Fast&Up shows to promoting health and wellness resonates deeply with my values as an athlete. Their products have been an essential part of my training regimen, and I’m excited to share this journey with them and inspire others to feel good and perform at their best.”

