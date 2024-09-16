Van Heusen ropes in Taapsee Pannu as ambassador for women's fashion

Delhi: Van Heusen, has announced its association with actor Taapsee Pannu, as its new brand ambassador.

The “Lead Every Role” campaign by Van Heusen is a showcase of Van Heusen’s fashion and Pannu’s personality. The campaign will be featured across digital platforms.

Commenting on this association, Abhay Bahugune, Chief Operating Officer, Van Heusen, stated, “We are committed to being the force multiplier for modern, discerning women. We are excited to have Taapsee on board as she truly represents the ambitious and relentless woman of today. Taapsee is a seamless fit for Van Heusen as she has a confident personality and a strong personal mission, much like many of Van Heusen's women customers. This is a great leap for the brand to be able to live up to the mantle of being India’s leading western wear brand for women.”

Commenting on her association with Van Heusen, Pannu said, “I’m extremely happy and thrilled to be the new face of Van Heusen because I feel this brand truly represents today’s modern Indian woman who is ambitious and self-made. Van Heusen has versatile and fashionable offerings, and I am super glad to be part of the Lead Every Role campaign, as this concept is extremely close to my heart.”

https://youtu.be/bJmsE-F6_64