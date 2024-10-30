Upstox encourages new investment habits with “Iss Diwali, Kuch Naya” campaign

New Delhi: Upstox, an Indian wealth management platform, has unveiled its brand campaign, “Iss Diwali, Kuch Naya”, for the occasion of Muhurat Trading. The campaign’s title aims to drive home the message of starting new investment habits while honouring traditional practices.

The ad film depicts a multigenerational family celebrating Diwali and discussing how their traditions — making clay diyas, cooking festive sweets — have passed through generations. They continue to take the conversation forward by starting a new family tradition of investing together and exploring the various investment options that are available to them via Upstox’s app.

With this campaign, Upstox aims to continue to encourage investors and traders to build their wealth and secure their financial futures, for themselves as well as their families.

Kavitha Subramanian, Co-founder, Upstox, said, “Muhurat trading has always been a significant tradition for the investor and trader community, symbolising the start of the new year. Through our latest campaign, we want to take this auspicious occasion a step ahead. We want to inspire every Indian, —whether a seasoned trader or a first-time investor—to strengthen their investment journey with ‘kuch naya’, fostering a legacy of financial security and prosperity for the future.”

The campaign film: