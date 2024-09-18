upGrad nudges sentiments of professionals to #RiseAboveMastersOfBusiness

Delhi: upGrad has launched a new brand campaign to encourage senior working professionals to take charge of making their careers larger and lasting with online doctorates.

upGrad's digital campaign delves into the inner desires, aspirations, and challenges faced by professionals after reaching a certain rank within the corporate ecosystem.

The narrative nudges with callouts like #RiseAboveMastersOfBusiness and #HaveTheLastWordInYourCareer.

Ankit Khirwal, Head of Marketing, upGrad, said, "The future of work is experiencing a seismic shift, and senior professionals are now eager to enhance their careers for a more lasting impact.”

He added, "In today's job market, not just in India but globally, domain expertise and leadership skills coupled with new-age tech acumen are in high demand for informed business decision-making. Therefore, more than just knowing tool-led skills, building a stronger hold on domain concepts is gaining prominence. These online Doctorates are carefully designed for time-starved professionals who cannot or would not quit jobs / put their careers on hold for refreshing skills and get to complete the curriculum in under 3 years.”

Conceptualised by upGrad’s in-house Brand and Marketing team, and produced by Dexter Films, the campaign features two digital films, released in English and are directed by Pranjal Vaid.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jp-om9IWR9s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PeT956YJnH0