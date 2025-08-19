UNIQLO partners with Rahul Dravid to highlight dependable daily wear

New Delhi: Global apparel retailer UNIQLO has unveiled a new campaign titled ‘Everyday Wear for Mr. Dependable’, featuring former India cricket captain Rahul Dravid. The campaign centres on the brand’s LifeWear philosophy and highlights two of its core products, the AIRism Polo Shirt and the Super Non Iron Shirt.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dravid said, “Being a part of the UNIQLO campaign is special as it reflects both sides of who I am in my regular daily life. I’ve always believed in keeping things simple and consistent, in sports and in life. UNIQLO fits into every version of my day - it’s simple, comfortable and functional.”

The film accompanying the campaign shows Dravid in two contrasting roles: as a coach in the AIRism Polo Shirt walking past the nets, and off-field in the Super Non Iron Shirt on his way to a family dinner. A split-screen narrative contrasts the two versions, presenting the clothing as versatile for different aspects of daily life.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with the cricket legend,” said Nidhi Rastogi, Marketing Director, UNIQLO India. “Rahul Dravid represents the same consistency, simplicity, and quiet confidence that UNIQLO embodies. Through this campaign we showcase the two sides of Rahul Dravid, the coach on the field and the family man off field, showcasing that UNIQLO is a dependable choice of clothing for your everyday life.”

The campaign will run across digital, social, in-store and outdoor platforms from August 18. An augmented reality activation featuring a virtual version of Dravid will be introduced at the launch of UNIQLO’s new store at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru, on August 29, 2025.



Watch the campaign films: